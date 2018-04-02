Day 1 of nationwide rollout: Over 1.7 lakh e-way bills generated; real test today

With the exception of Karnataka, the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods will be introduced in a staggered manner by other states. With the exception of Karnataka, the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods will be introduced in a staggered manner by other states.

Around 1.72 lakh e-way bills were generated on the first day of its nationwide rollout for inter-state movement of goods under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, a finance ministry release said. The number of e-way bills generated on the first day was sharply lower than expectations, about 3 per cent of the overall daily load capacity of 75 lakh e-way bills being tested by GST Network (GSTN) prior to the launch of the system.

Experts stated that it could be because the first day of the e-way bill introduction was a Sunday. Also, many businesses are believed to have stocked up goods before April 1 to delay generation of e-way bills from the first day of the launch, they said.

10,96,905 taxpayers have registered on the e-way bill portal till date, the release said. Further, 19,796 transporters, who are not registered under GST, have enrolled themselves on the portal. 1.05 crore taxpayers have registered under GST (till March 25).

“1,71,503 e-way bills have been successfully generated on the portal from 00:00 hours till 17:00 hrs of 1st April, 2018,” the ministry said.

Experts, however, said that the real test of load capacity of the portal will be tested second day onwards. “No major hiccups on the first day of the relaunch of the inter-state e-way bill system. The e-way bill portal seems to be much stable this time. However, it would be important to watch how the portal functions for few more days to be absolutely sure,” EY Partner Abhishek Jain said.

As per the e-way bill system, businesses and transporters need to generate an e-way bill for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another from April 1 onwards. With the exception of Karnataka, the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods will be introduced in a staggered manner by other states.

Officials running the IT system for e-way bill said that the system worked fine on the first day. Karnataka also generated e-way bills smoothly for intra-state movement of goods. The state has been running the system for both inter-state and intra-state movement of goods since September.

In February, Bihar’s deputy chief minister and the head of GoM on IT-related issues of GST Sushil Kumar Modi had said that 26-50 lakh e-way bills are expected per day once the system gets adopted across the country. “About 6.5 lakh e-way bills are being generated every day (in the trial phase). Once it gets launched, around 26 lakh to 50 lakh e-way bills are expected to be generated every day,” Modi had said.

The implementation of the nationwide e-way bill mechanism under GST regime is being done by GSTN in association with the National Informatics Centre and is being run on portal — http://ewaybillgst.gov.in.

After the slide in GST revenues, the government had pushed for an early rollout of the e-way bill system as an anti-evasion measure from February 1 though it could not go through as the online system for it crashed on the first day of the rollout, forcing the government to continue only with the trial run for trade and transporters. On February 1, the portal is believed to have crashed primarily because of extra load from generation of e-way bills by states for intra-state movement of goods in addition to the ones for inter-state movement of goods.

Though other anti-evasion measures such as reverse charge mechanism and invoice matching are yet to come into force, e-way bill is being touted as the anti-evasion measure which will help the government to boost its tax collections.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App