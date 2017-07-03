Current GST result of compromise, govt could have found better solution: Yashwant Sinha

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Senior BJP leader and former Minister of Finance, Yashwant Sinha, on Monday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on June 1 by the Central government, was a result of compromise, and compromise was not the best solution. Sinha was speaking in an interview with news channel NDTV.

“GST is the biggest indirect tax reform. We have been working on it for 20 years. It is the result of a compromise and compromise is not the best solution,” Sinha said in the interview. The minister also added that the government could have figured out a better solution since it had ample amount of time to contemplate on the issue.

Meanwhile, Sinha also said that he was not part of the decision making process of the government. “I have not been a participant in the decision making process. Nobody asked me in government for my take on GST. I wish we had more consultations,” he said.

When asked about the cases of violence and lynching, Sinha said that the cases were not only limited to cow vigilantism. He added that the Central government had asked for reports from state governments in such cases and it did show their intent to tackle the problem.

However, the former minister also stated that such incidences did have implications on economic growth. Citing an example from his personal experience, Sinha said that during a meeting with a delegation in Germany, the first question he was asked after deliberating on Indian economy was about the protests that followed Nirbhaya rape case in the country.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd