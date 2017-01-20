CPSE exchange-traded fund: Discount attractive, but other factors also need attention

(Illustration by C R Sasikumar) (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

A high-decibel marketing campaign has accompanied the further fund offer (FFO) of the Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) ETF managed by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited. A significant focus of the campaign has been on the discount of 5 per cent that is being offered to investors who come in through the FFO. The moot question to focus on for investors is “is the 5 per cent discount good enough to decide on whether or not to invest?”

Like every buying decision that we make, price tends to be an important criteria but not the only criteria when deciding whether or not to buy something. Most of us only need to peek into our wardrobes to discover the after-effects of buying simply because of a discount.

It is, therefore, critical to look at multiple parameters before you decide on whether or not you should invest. The most critical deciding factor needs to be your own financial goals and investment time horizon. For this, it is critical to understand the investment itself in more detail.

The CPSE ETF invests in equity shares which are constituents of the Nifty CPSE index in the same proportion as the index. Since the Nifty CPSE index is currently composed of 10 companies, it is critical to understand the composition of this index better. In order to be a part of the CPSE index, the 10 companies that constitute the index need to have a minimum of 55 per cent government holding. In addition, there are other parameters like an established dividend track record, and minimum average market cap that are used to select stocks that can constitute the index. The index is rebalanced every quarter, such that the weightage of no single stock exceeds 25 per cent of the index.

The current composition of the index is significantly overweight on the energy sector at about 57 per cent and metals make up another 21 per cent (see chart). Thus, effectively approximately 78 per cent of the portfolio is exposed to 2 sectors, both of which have traditionally demonstrated significant volatility.

In addition, the top 4 stocks make up about 74 per cent of the overall portfolio (see chart). This investment is, therefore, a highly concentrated investment option, with significant dependence on how a set of specific stocks and sectors perform over the period of holding.

A few things work in favour of this ETF

* It has an excellent track record since inception, as investors who invested in 2014, have made a return of 17.5 per cent per annum compounded since inception, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 over the same time frame.

* It has a very low expense ratio at 0.065 per cent, making it a very low-cost option for investors to build a moderately diversified portfolio.

* The valuation of the portfolio is reasonable at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.5 and price-to-book ratio (P/B) of 2 relative to the Nifty 50, which had a P/E of 22 times and P/B of 3.1 times, as of November 30, 2016. However, one must keep in mind that government-owned businesses have traditionally quoted at a lower P/E to non-government-owned businesses.

* The dividend yield of the portfolio at about 4 per cent is attractive, though the ETF has not declared a dividend since inception thus far.

* Since it is a passive ETF and does not require active management, fund manager risk is mitigated.

Considering this highly concentrated portfolio composition, it is, therefore, important that only investors who have a long-term holding period of 5 to 7 years at the least, and are looking to allocate monies for significantly long-term financial goals, along with having the stomach to handle the volatility that accompanies concentrated holdings opt for this investment. The swings in highly concentrated portfolios in volatile sectors tends to be significantly higher than the 5 per cent discount on offer, and therefore 5 per cent is just not high enough as a margin of safety for investors to make the discount the reason to buy. Volatile investment strategies are ideally suited to a more disciplined approach through regular investing, than investing in lump sums.