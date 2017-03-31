Consensus within GST council only way to bring petroleum under GST purview, Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minster for etroleum and Natural Gas. (Source: ANI) Dharmendra Pradhan, Minster for etroleum and Natural Gas. (Source: ANI)

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said consensus within the GST Council was the only way to bring petroleum products under GST purview and efforts are on in this regard.

“If any commodity has to come to GST regime, it has to be discussed and there must be consensus within the GST council, that’s the mechanism. So there is no question of executive order,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Speaking after inaugurating Shell’s technology centre, he said ” as on today petrol, diesel, gas,all these are not under the purview of GST (Goods and Services Tax). As an industry we are pursuing, we are putting our point of view in front of GST council to bring all these commodities into the purview of GST.”

The historic GST regime has come a step closer to meet its July 1 target of rollout, with the Lok Sabha approving four supplementary legislations on March 29. The GST Council comprises Finance Ministers of Union and states.

Stressing on the importance of consensus within the GST council, Pradhan said he is hopeful that things will “improve” gradually.

“Rightly states have some apprehensions whether they will lose their resource or something else. I think they will understand that in a country like India one tax for the whole country is beneficial.”

The Minister also said that India is going to become the energy base of the world, with Bengaluru as its epicentre. He said “with the kind of market we have, we are hundred per cent concentrating on our domestic innovation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now