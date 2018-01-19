Compensation payout, unutilised IGST funds big worries for states

Finance ministers of Delhi and Andhra Pradesh expressed concerns about the unutilised IGST funds of about Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Finance ministers of Delhi and Andhra Pradesh expressed concerns about the unutilised IGST funds of about Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Many states raised revenue concerns, especially related to compensation payout and the unutilised Integrated GST (IGST) funds, in the 25th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Thursday, even as the Council discussed measures to check tax evasion in order to boost revenues of both the Centre and states. Finance ministers of Delhi and Andhra Pradesh expressed concerns about the unutilised IGST funds of about Rs 1.35 lakh crore, while Punjab’s finance minister said that compensation payouts for most states even after six months of GST roll-out is worrying as the new indirect tax regime was expected to result in higher tax revenue and GDP growth.

Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia said that the economy is getting hurt by the stuck IGST funds. “There is some reason for worry as even now, about Rs 1.35 lakh crore is lying in the IGST account, which is increasing day by day. I had spoken when it was at Rs 70,000 crore, when it was Rs 90,000 crore. Now, about Rs 1.35 lakh crore is in idle account like escrow account and no one is being able to use it, neither the Centre/states nor the traders. Economy grows on floating capital. It’s a matter of extreme concern. IGST should be scrapped, otherwise this unutilised money will keep rising and in turn, hurt the economy,” he said.

After the concerns raised by states, the GST Council agreed to provisionally split Rs 35,000 crore of IGST between states and Centre, though the exact mechanism for the division is yet to be decided, senior government officials said. “It’s likely going to be along the lines of compensation payout to states, but the details are to be worked out,” an official said. As per the latest publicly available government data, Rs 1.91 lakh crore has been collected as IGST till November 30, out of which, Rs 90,038 crore has been collected through imports.

Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said, “Apart from maybe one state, most states are being compensated, which is a cause of worry. Especially for Punjab, we have lost 40 per cent of our tax base on account of foodgrains which we used to tax and which has been subsumed in GST.”

The worry about compensation payouts to states was reiterated by Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who said that increasing compensation payouts to states over the last two months is “not a healthy sign”. “Compensation to states by the Centre is increasing over the last two months, which is not a very healthy sign. The most important decision of the Council has been in the direction of implementing e-way bill,” he said.

The GST Council in its meeting focused on anti-evasion measures such as imposition of reverse charge mechanism (RCM) for composition scheme dealers along with the e-way bill rollout from February 1. Along with mandatory e-way bill rollout for inter-state movement of goods exceeding in value of Rs 50,000 km and 10 km in travel for all states from February 1, 15 states have also agreed for intra-state e-way bill rollout from the same date, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. Jaitley added that with all anti-evasion measures in place, GST collections would “pick up”.

The Council members also discussed tax evasion under composition scheme. Jaitley said there seems to be “cases of underdeclaration as far as composition scheme is concerned”. “Out of the 17 lakh dealers who have registered themselves under the scheme at 1 per cent rate, the collection for the first quarter has only been around Rs 307 crore. The scheme has not been enthusiastically responded to,” he said.

