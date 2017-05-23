Compensation fund: GST Council may expand cess ambit if revenue falls short, says Hasmukh Adhia

The GST Council has decided to impose cess on 55 luxury or demerit goods. (File photo) The GST Council has decided to impose cess on 55 luxury or demerit goods. (File photo)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council may consider expanding the ambit of cess to more items if the government falls short on earning the requisite revenue for compensation fund, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Adhia said, “Immediately we don’t plan to do it (impose cess on more items), but if there’s revenue shortfall for compensation fund, then GST Council might think of imposing more cess.”

The GST Council has decided to impose cess on 55 luxury or demerit goods. The cess collected will flow into a compensation fund, which will be used to compensate states for revenue losses during the transition period after GST implementation.

Adhia also asked industry to hold back price hike till GST is rolled out from July 1, saying that such hikes might later lead to scrutinisation of balance sheets by taxmen.

“My suggestion to all of them would be for the time being, till GST is rolled out, if they can hold back price increases. Unless it is a serious issue of cost increase which they cannot absorb immediately. Otherwise hold on for some time,” he said.

Adhia further said, “But still if you have to absorb your cost and you have to do it, then it is a matter of inquiry subsequently.”

The CGST Act includes the provision of setting up of an anti-profiteering authority to ensure that there is a commensurate reduction in prices for consumers when there’s a decrease in effective tax incidence.

Hoping that the government does not have to operationalise anti-profiteering provision, the Revenue Secretary said if there is a reduction in the tax incidence its benefits should be passed on to consumers.

“We hope that we don’t have to operationalise the anti-profiteering provision. But we are already getting reports that companies are jacking up prices. It is human nature to make some profit out of it and so this provision was required otherwise the calculation of impact on CPI would go haywire,” he said.

The revenue department estimates that inflation will fall by 2 per cent on implementation of GST and will create buoyancy in the economy.

Adhia said that the revenue department expects that the anti-profiteering provisions will not apply in sectors which have large retail competition and the department will come up with some clarity on how profiteering would be judged. “We hope to bring in these rules as early as possible,” he said.

He said he expects that the initial phase after GST rollout will be disruptive and changes would be made, if the need arises.

He also clarified that potable alcohol has been kept out of the ambit of GST but industrial alcohol, including ethanol, will be taxed at 18 per cent once the new regime rolls out from scheduled July 1.

The government has kept potable alcohol or alcohol for human consumption along crude oil, natural gas, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol out of the ambit of GST with states retaining the right to impose taxes on it.

Adhia further said that the issue of transition stock provision is still under consideration and the GST Council will finalise the provision in June 3 meeting.

He said that various representations have been received stating that 40 per cent credit given for transition stock is too less. “The law committee will discuss the issue and it will come up before the GST Council,” he said.

