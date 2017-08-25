Commerce Minister sets up task force on artificial intelligence

- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction live updates: Death toll rises to 28, railways cancel all trains to Rohtak
The Commerce and Industry Ministry has constituted an 18-member task force to explore possibilities to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for economic transformation.
In a statement, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said with rapid development in the fields of information technology and hardware, the world is about to witness a fourth industrial revolution.
“Driven by the power of big data, high computing capacity, artificial intelligence and analytics, Industry 4.0 aims to digitise the manufacturing sector,” she added.
The panel comprised experts, academics, researchers and industry leaders. They will explore possibilities to leverage AI for development across various fields. The task force will submit recommendations to the government, industry and research institutions.
V Kamakoti from IIT Madras will be the chairperson of the task force. Members include Anuj Kapuria from High Tech RoboticSystemz Ltd, Anurag Agarwal from CSIR, G H Rao from HCL Technology and Aloke Mukherjee from DRDO.
