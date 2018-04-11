China’s March factory, consumer inflation slows in sign of ebbing economic growth

There are some worries that an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States could push up inflation over the coming months. There are some worries that an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States could push up inflation over the coming months.

China’s producer price inflation continued cool in March, slowing to a 17-month low and backing expectations of a broader slackening in economic growth this year. Consumer inflation also eased in the previous month as the effects of booming demand spurred by the Lunar New Year holiday in February receded, official data showed on Wednesday.

There are some worries that an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States could push up inflation over the coming months, though many analysts believe any impact on consumer prices will be limited.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 3.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, compared with 3.7 per cent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. China’s factory-gate inflation has now softened for five months in a row, supporting the view that a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy is inevitable, weighed down by the cooling property market and rising borrowing costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March producer inflation would moderate slightly to 3.2 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI fell 0.2 per cent, while for the first three months of this year it rose 3.7 per cent from a year ago.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.1 per cent from a year earlier, below expectations of 2.6 per cent and slowing from February’s gain of 2.9 per cent, which was driven by a spike in tourism and transport costs during the Spring Festival. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI declined 1.1 per cent.

The core consumer price index, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.0 per cent in March, down from 2.5 per cent in February. The food price index rose 2.1 per cent from a year earlier, after rising 4.4 per cent in February.

The tit-for-tat tariffs between China and the United States have fuelled worries about the inflation outlook. However, a researcher from China’s National Development and Reform Commission said that Beijing’s proposed tariffs on US soybeans and pork will have limited impact on consumer price inflation.

Analysts are also still forecasting broad price pressures to ease as a slowdown in credit growth is feeding through to an overall softening in economic activity. China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said last month he expected consumer inflation pressures to be mild this year, and that producer price increases will slow down.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App