Centre seeks nod for 14,787 crore more in Financial Year 2017

The government on Friday sought Parliament’s approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs 11.35 lakh crore for FY17; given the savings by ministries and enhanced receipts, the net cash outgo would be only Rs 14,787 crore. The additional spending for which Parliament’s approval has now been sought would be panned out across food, telecom, defence and MSME sectors. It won’t lead to any extra borrowings by the Centre this fiscal year as tax receipts would be more than Budget target, sources said.

In its third and final supplementary demand for grants for FY17, the government sought to spend extra Rs 3,500 crore under price stabilisation fund that aims to create a buffer stock of essential food items like pulses and onion to check price rise. It also made a provision of Rs 3,293 crore towards payment of one-rank- one-pension arrears and allowances to armed forces after implementation of the 7th pay panel award. Other major extra spending includes Rs 782 crore for providing grants for the creation of capital assets under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The government has revised FY17 Budget expenditure to Rs 20.14 lakh crore, Rs 36,000 crore more than the initial estimate to continue to spend its way out of the sluggishness in economic activity in the private sector.

