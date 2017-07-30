‘Centre considering changes in PCPIR policy’

Related News Petrochemicals a commodity of the poor, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The centre is contemplating changes in the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIRs) policy as these special zones have not met with “desired success” said Rajeev Kapoor, secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Speaking at the 6th Petrochemical Conclave organised by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Kapoor said, “PCPIRs were launched more than 7-8 years back and they have not met with the desired success. Except to some extent Dahej (South Gujarat), nothing much has happened in Paradeep (Odisha) and Andhra Pradesh. The Tamil Nadu one is not moving.”

The Centre had approved the setting up of four PCPIRs in states of Andhra Pradesh (Vishakhapatanam-Kakinada), Gujarat (Dahej), Odisha (Paradeep) and Tamil Nadu (Cuddalore-Nagapattinam).

“We need to put our minds together on what needs to be done … We have been discussing about a revision in the PCPIR policy and the one issue that comes to the fore is that the industry feels that the anchor tenant or unit (in PCPIR) is not sparing feedstock for downstream units and they are converting …available polymers into bulk polymers. I think that is a key issue,” said Kapoor.

