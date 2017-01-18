CCEA nod to listing of five govt-owned insurance cos in stock exchanges: Jaitley

Union minister Arun Jaitley. Union minister Arun Jaitley.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave its nod on Wednesday to the listing of five government-owned insurance companies in stock exchanges. The companies are New India Assurance,United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and General Insurance.

Jaitley also said that the credit guarantee trust’s assets will be increased to Rs 7,500 crores by government. Aside from this, the Cabinet has given approval for establishment of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (lARI) in Jharkhand with an outlay of Rs 200 crore and for the introduction of Repealing & Amending Bill, 2017 to repeal 105 Acts. Speaking at the press conference, Prasad said, “Out of 1824 redundant laws till now 1175 have been repealed. Today, we’ve decided to repeal 105 more old laws.”

The cabinet has also given its approval for the amendment in Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme to further incentivise Electronic Sector.

