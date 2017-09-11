CBEC releases list of 40 items: Rise in cess for mid-segment, large cars effective from today

As per the list of items released by CBEC, khadi fabric sold through KVIC shops have been exempted from the GST, which was implemented from July 1.

The increase in compensation cess for mid-segment and large cars, as decided in the 21st GST Council meeting on Saturday, would be effective from Monday, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said.

“Notification regarding increase in the effective rates of compensation cess on specified motor vehicles will be issued on 11.09.2017. Effective from 00 hours the same day,” CBEC said in a tweet on Sunday. The GST Council had on Saturday decided to hike cess on mid-sized cars by 2 per cent, taking the effective GST rate to 45 per cent. Also, cess on large cars has been hiked by 5 per cent taking total GST rate to 48 per cent while that on SUVs by 7 per cent to 50 per cent.

The CBEC also released the list of 40 items on which the Council decided to lower the tax rate. Daily use items like idli/dosa batter, raincoat, brooms, corduroy fabric, computer monitors up to 20 inches, cotton quilts, rubber bands and kitchen gas lighters are expected to cost less now under the GST regime after the lowering of rates by the GST Council.

Also, rate on saree fall, dhoop batti, corduroy fabric walnut, dried tamarind and roasted gram has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent earlier.

Accordingly, plastic raincoats and rubber bands have been fitted in the slab of 18 per cent and 12 per cent respectively against the earlier slab of 28 per cent. Idli/dosa batter will attract 12 per cent GST, against 18 per cent earlier while brooms and brushes have been totally exempted from the levy. Kitchen gas lighters will attract 18 per cent as against 28 per cent GST earlier while prayer beads will fall in 5 per cent slab against 18 per cent previously.

As against 28 per cent, computer monitors with size of up to 20 inches will attract 18 per cent — thus bringing it at par with those whose screen size is upto 17 inches. Cotton quilts costing up to Rs 1,000 will attract 5 per cent while those above that will attract 12 per cent GST, against the earlier uniform rate of 18 per cent.

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles of porcelain or china or those other than porcelain or china clay will attract 12 per cent levy against 18 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. Bells, gongs and the like, non-electric, of base metal; statuettes and other ornaments of base metal will attract 12 per cent GST against 18 per cent earlier. The rate revision in these 40 items followed after the fitment committee noticed anomalies in the GST levied in these products.

