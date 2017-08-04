CBEC clarifies on GST rates for sweets

Sandesh, the famous sweet made from concentrated milk, will attract 5 per cent GST even when prepared with a chocolate layer, the Central Board of Excise and Customs clarified on Thursday. It added that any ingredient — khoya or mawa — prepared from concentrated milk will be taxed at 5 per cent.

Similarly, it was clarified that ready-made garments will be taxed on the actual sale value and not on the MRP. “The sale value referred to in the notification refers to the transaction value and not the retail sale price of such ready-made garments,” CBEC said. Meanwhile, GST Network CEO Navin Kumar on Thursday said the first tax returns under the new GST regime can be filed from Saturday and the facility will remain open till August 20.

with inputs from FE & PTI

