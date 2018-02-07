CBDT to Income tax officials on Angel tax: ‘No coercive action over startup valuation’ CBDT to Income tax officials on Angel tax: ‘No coercive action over startup valuation’

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday directed income-tax commissioners not to take coercive measures against start-ups to recover the outstanding tax amount in case valuations have been modified or rejected by an assessing officer. Further, CBDT said that in all the cases that are pending with the Commissioner (Appeals), necessary administrative steps should be taken for expeditious disposal of appeals, “preferably by March 31, 2018”.

Under the Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act, companies with closely held shares, when issuing shares, are charged 30 per cent tax on the difference between funds raised as per the actual valuation and the fair-market value of the company. This is known as the angel tax.

When the government, in its Budget for 2018-19 announced expansion of definition of start-ups to include non-tech ventures, analysts and experts, while appreciating the move, also expressed disappointment at the government for not dealing with the impending issue of angel tax that is imposed on these firms, and the difficulties faced by start-ups for dealing with income-tax officers due to difference in interpretations of fair-market value.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that in recent times, section 56(2)(viib) of the Act is being invoked in case of ‘Start Up’ companies by the assessing officers which has otherwise raised a genuine investment on the basis of their ‘idea’. It has been submitted that in tax-assessments, ‘Start Up’ companies invariably submit a valuation report from a merchant banker or an accountant based on discounted free cash flow method…However, in assessments, such reports are not being accepted and rejected/modified by the assessing officers by treating them as based upon abnormal valuations resulting in additions being made u/s 56(2)(viib) of the Act in cases of ‘Start Up’ companies,” CBDT said.

