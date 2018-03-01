Cabinet Decisions: NAFED gets guarantee to obtain higher bank credit

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the regularization and extension of government guarantee provided to lender bank for providing credit limit to National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) Rs19,000 crore from earlier Rs 9,500 crore for undertaking procurement operation of pulses and oilseeds under Price Support Scheme (PSS) and to small farmers agri business consortium (SFAC) for Rs 45 crore for meeting their existing liability and settlement of extant claims.

The government guarantees are provided for a period of five years, till 2021-22 by Govt. of India and with waiver of 1 percent of government guarantee fee. As the market price of almost all pulses and oilseeds are ruling below Minimum Support Price (MSP) as notified by Govt of India, provision of Govt Guarantee will help in protecting the farmers producing these commodities from making distress sales during the peak arrival period and to provide remunerative prices with a view to encourage higher investment and production and also to safeguard the interest of consumer by making available supplies at reasonable price with low cost of intermediation, according to a press statement.

