Cabinet Decisions: Govt gives nod for listing of five general insurance PSUs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved listing of 5 state-owned general insurance firms on the stock exchanges. The government plans to bring down its stake in these companies to 75 per cent in tranches through a combination of issuance of fresh equity shares and offer for sale, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval for listing five state-owned General Insurance Companies — New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC).

The government will continue to fully own the Life Insurance Corporation of India as there are currently no plans to list LIC on the stock exchanges. “Listing will open the way for the companies to raise resources from the capital market to meet their fund requirements to expand their businesses, instead of being dependent on the government for capital infusion,” the government said in a statement. When asked whether any of the insurers will be listed in the current financial year, Jaitley said: “All procedural formalities are over. Now the companies will have to comply with the listing requirements with stock exchanges and Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India).”

Issuance of fresh shares would result in a portion of the funds going to the company, which can be used for expansion, whereas, an offer for sale would lead to entire proceeds going to the government. Listing of insurers is expected to unlock significant value for the

government and add to its disinvestment kitty. Divestment in these companies would help government in raising resources. The finance ministry has estimated its receipts from disinvestment at Rs 56,500 crore in 2016-17, comprising Rs 36,000 crore from minority stake sales and Rs 20,500 crore from strategic disinvestment.

The government has so far raised Rs 23,528 crore, which include Rs 21,432 crore through minority stake sale in 14 CPSEs and Rs 2,096 crore through strategic disinvestment. The government is in process to raise another Rs 6,000 crore through an exchange traded fund comprising shares of central PSUs. The government had announced plans to list state-owned general insurers in the Budget of 2016-17.

The Cabinet also approved an Alternative Mechanism to decide on the quantum of disinvestment in a company on a case by case basis. This means a group of ministers will take key decisions regarding the amount of shares to be sold, their timing and pricing. No separate Cabinet approvals would be require for each of these steps.

“This would reduce speculation and overhang and expedite the disinvestment process,” the government said.