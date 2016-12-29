Cabinet approves road projects worth 11,000 cr

To be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, more than 5,400 kilometres of road would be constructed/upgraded and 126 bridges and cross drainage works would be taken up. (Express Archive/Representational) To be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, more than 5,400 kilometres of road would be constructed/upgraded and 126 bridges and cross drainage works would be taken up. (Express Archive/Representational)

The Centre has cleared an over Rs 11,000-crore project to construct all-weather roads and improve connectivity for security reasons in nearly 40 districts worst hit by the Left-wing extremism and violence. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) nod for the ‘Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas’ is expected to provide connectivity in 35 worst affected LWE districts — which account for 90 per cent of total LWE violence in the country — and 9 adjoining districts, critical from security angle.

To be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, more than 5,400 kilometres of road would be constructed/upgraded and 126 bridges and cross drainage works would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 11,724.53 crore. The roads will be operable through the year, irrespective of weather conditions. The sharing of funds for the LWE road project will be same as the PMGSY — in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and states for all states except for Northeastern and three Himalayan states (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) for which it is 90:10.

The finance ministry will allocate Rs 7,034.72 crore to the Ministry of Rural Development for the project during the implementation period 2016-17 to 2019-20. Ministry of Rural Development will be the responsible for sponsoring and implementing the project. The roads taken up under the scheme would include Other District Roads (ODRs), Village Roads (VRs) and upgrading of the existing Major District Roads (MDRs), that are critical from the security point of view.

Bridges up to a span of 100 metres, critical from security angle, would also be funded on these roads. National and state highways have been excluded from the project. The roads to be constructed under the scheme have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the state governments and security agencies. The PMGSY was launched in 2000 as a centrally-sponsored scheme with the objective to provide all-weather road connectivity to all eligible unconnected habitations in the rural areas.

