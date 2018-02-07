Customs hike aimed at boosting manufacturing, says CBEC chairman

The government is expected to gain Rs 6,000 crore a year from this round of increase in customs duty (Express Archive Photo/Representational) The government is expected to gain Rs 6,000 crore a year from this round of increase in customs duty (Express Archive Photo/Representational)

The Budget announcement to hike customs duty on 46 goods is not protectionist but aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing through Make in India, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairman Vanaja Sarna said on Tuesday, adding that it is not inflationary. Sarna said that the duty has been hiked on certain items such as toiletries and cosmetics that are consumed by a certain segment of society and are not mass consumption goods.

“Items like kites and cigarette lighters are inconsequential in some ways, which will not affect the market, is not inflationary either. If you see some items such as toiletries and cosmetics, the usage of such items is by a segment of the society, which can probably afford it. It’s the masses that need to be protected and none of this is affecting them,” Sarna said at the post-Budget session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She further said, “It is very unlikely to be inflationary. I have been asked whether it’s protectionist policy, not at all. If you look at the items, then you will know they are possible to be made in India.”

Sarna said that the duty hike will help create an environment for MSMEs to manufacture domestically.

“We have carefully picked up the items and if you look at those items, small ones like candles, kites and juices, all of which we have the ability and capability to make. This has been done for MSMEs primarily to allow them to come to the market. The only way to encourage people was to provide an environment to manufacture domestically,” she said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget announced a hike in customs duty on a wide range of items including mobile phones, fruit juices, perfumes, video games, smart watches and lamps. The government is expected to gain Rs 6,000 crore a year from this round of increase in customs duty.

