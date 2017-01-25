Bring back BCTT, remove retro tax: CMs’ panel to PM

The BCTT, which was levied on cash withdrawals of over Rs 50,000, was originally introduced in 2005 to keep a track of unaccounted money and trace its source, but was withdrawn with effect from April 1, 2009. The BCTT, which was levied on cash withdrawals of over Rs 50,000, was originally introduced in 2005 to keep a track of unaccounted money and trace its source, but was withdrawn with effect from April 1, 2009.

Reintroduction of the banking cash transaction tax (BCTT) while providing tax refund to consumers using digital payment up to a certain proportion of annual income is one of the key recommendations made to the Prime Minister by the Committee of Chief Ministers on Digital Payments, with an aim to disincentivise cash transactions and promote electronic payment modes.

The BCTT, which was levied on cash withdrawals of over Rs 50,000, was originally introduced in 2005 to keep a track of unaccounted money and trace its source, but was withdrawn with effect from April 1, 2009. Furthermore, the Tax Administration Reforms Committee chaired by Parthasarathi Shome had also in 2014 recommended reinstating the said tax as “an effective administrative measure”.

The panel of chief ministers headed by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has also suggested that relief be provided to merchants engaging in digital transactions by not levying any retrospective taxes on them. According to the presentation made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the committee has suggested a ceiling on cash usage in all types of large sized transactions.

Further, to encourage the expansion and acceptance of connectivity and electronic infrastructure the committee has recommended the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide a subsidy of up to Rs 1,000 for smartphones for small merchants and those outside the income tax bracket. A 50 per cent subsidy has also been suggested for biometric sensors such as fingerprint readers and iris scanners.

While addressing reporters on Tuesday, Naidu said that there was a huge opportunity in India to promote digital transactions because non-cash payments by non-banks per capita per annum is 11 in the country, compared with 26 in China, 728 in Singapore, 355 in the UK, 142 in Brazil, 70 in South Africa and 32 in Mexico. Similarly, the report highlights that the number of non-cash pay points per million people are 1,080 in India, against 31,096 in Singapore, 30,078 in the UK, 25,241 in Brazil, 7,267 in South Africa, 7,189 in Mexico and 16,602 in China.

Interestingly, most of the recommendations put forth by the panel of chief ministers headed by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, which was constituted in November after the government announced discontinuation of high currency denomination notes, are in line with the terms of reference of another committee on digital payments chaired by former finance secretary Ratan Watal.

Moreover, some of the suggestions — such as creation of a fund from savings generated through cashless transactions for incentivising bank acceptance infrastructure creation in semi-urban and rural areas – have also figured in the report submitted by the Ratan Watal-led committee. Both committees have submitted suggestions on overlapping issues such as ways for leveraging Aadhaar for authentication of digital transactions, various measures to encourage digital payments through means such as tax rebates, incentives, etc.

Apart from the CMs, the panel also included special invitees such as Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India Nandan Nilekani, Boston Consulting Group chairman Janmejaya Sinha, netCORE managing director Rajesh Jain, iSPIRIT co-founder Sharad Sharma and IIM (Ahmedabad) Professor (Finance) Jayant Varma.