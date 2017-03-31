Declaration window for black money under PMGKY open till midnight today

Income Tax Department Building. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu) Income Tax Department Building. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

All designated offices of the Income Tax Department that can accept declarations by individuals under the black money window of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) will remain open till midnight of March 31. The CBDT reiterated on Friday that the last date for making declarations under the scheme is March 31, 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBDT had issued an order saying: “Therefore, in order to facilitate the filing of declarations even after the office hours on the last date, the CBDT, hereby directs that the designated offices for receiving the declarations under PMGKY shall remain open till the midnight of March 31, 2017 in all jurisdictions.” The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes is the policymaking of the Income Tax department.

According to the PMGKY declaration scheme, a person or entity will have to pay around 49.9 per cent tax on the undisclosed income, while an individual who does not opt for the scheme will face a tax and penalty rate of 77.25 per cent.

