BIS employees to get salary hike as per pay panel proposals

More than 1,500 employees of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will get salary hike as its nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry has approved revised pay scale as per the the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. (Source: PTI Photo) More than 1,500 employees of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will get salary hike as its nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry has approved revised pay scale as per the the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. (Source: PTI Photo)

More than 1,500 employees of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will get salary hike as its nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry has approved revised pay scale as per the the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. BIS is an autonomous national standard body under the aegis of the Consumer Affairs Ministry. Its main objective is to work for harmonious development of activities of standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

In an official statement, the ministry said, “Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, has given approval for applicability of revised pay scales to employees of BIS as per recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).” The funds for new pay scales to BIS employees will be made from the ministry’s resources, it said.

The decision is expected to benefit more than 1,500 employees and pensioners of BIS, which was set up in 1987.

The organisation is headquartered in the national capital and has five regional offices located at Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Delhi.