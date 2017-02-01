Bill to replace note ban ordinance in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 has to be replaced by a bill within 42 of the commencement of the session or it will lapse. The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 has to be replaced by a bill within 42 of the commencement of the session or it will lapse.

Sparks are set to fly in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday when a bill to replace the ordinance issued in December to extinguish the liability of the government and the RBI on demonetised high value notes is introduced. The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha which met this evening also decided that the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting will commence on Friday and continue on Monday.

The reply by the Prime Minister will take place on Monday evening, sources quoting the deliberations of the committee said. The issue of demonetisation had virtually washed out the Winter session and debates which in the two Houses are yet to be concluded. Both the government and the Opposition had accused each other of not allowing the debate to take place.

The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 has to be replaced by a bill within 42 of the commencement of the session or it will lapse. The government is clear that it is a money bill and has to be brought first in the Lok Sabha.