Bengal Inc welcomes state budget, realty rejoices

Bengal Inc on Friday welcomed the state government’s budget proposals while the realty sector hailed it as the stamp duty on properties have been brought down. CII welcomed the proposals to earmark Rs 50 crore for SMEs and Rs 100 crore for farmers in the West Bengal Budget presented in the State Assembly on Friday.

“Overall, the budgetary proposals reaffirm the State Government’s commitment to aiding inclusive growth, something which is in consonance with CII’s core values and agenda,” said the CII West Bengal chairman, Anil Vaswani.

Both the funds for SMEs and farmers will be good for the state economy. Bharat Chamber of Commerce president Rakesh Shah termed it as balanced and professional budget.

“The Chamber also congratulates the Hon’ble Minster for fast tracking the GST implementation considering all the necessary reforms and safeguarding measures,” he said. “I considers this budget a welfare oriented exercise in the aftermath of demonetisation. The budget specifically addresses the credit need for agriculture by providing Rs 100 crore as a special fund. Specific help to be provided to the

jobless remigrating workers impacted by demonetisation with a corpus of Rs 250 crores to start skill specific small businesses,” BCCI president designate Chandra Sekhar Ghosh observed in his reaction.

Sachchidanand Rai, chairman, Eden Realty Group reacting to the budget said, “Flexibility in payment of stamp duty for buying flats and houses will undoubtedly help in making home buying more affordable.”

While, Jain Group ED Rishi Jain said, “The Stamp duty deferment and instalment move is obviously aimed towards encouraging more and more citizens to aspire for their own homes. We see a great boost in Housing sector in the near future.”