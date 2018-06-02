At 51.2, manufacturing activities slow in May

Follow Us:
On the prices front, a build-up of inflationary pressures re-emerged as input cost and output inflation was at the strongest since February due to the upswing in global oil prices.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published: June 2, 2018 2:09:22 am
The country’s manufacturing sector grew at a weaker pace in May from the previous month, while inflationary pressures picked up again amid rising crude oil prices in another sign that an interest rate hike is round the corner, according to the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

The Nikkei India PMI fell from 51.6 in April to 51.2 in May. “The latest PMI survey signalled a further, albeit slower, improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector in May. This was reflective of weaker expansions in output, employment and new business,” said Aashna Dodhia, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. This is the tenth consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. A print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

