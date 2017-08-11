Cash usage in economy has dipped, policy makers should devise tools to revive growth: Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian (File) Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian (File)

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian stated on Friday that the Indian economy has witnessed an ‘across-the-board deceleration’ and policy makers are required to come up with all the possible tools to revive growth. He said that growth this fiscal will be towards the lower end of the 6.75-7.5 per cent band suggested in January-end, citing downside effects of factors like the appreciation of the rupee, farm loan waivers and transitionary challenges from implementing GST as the primary reasons behind it.

He also mentioned the only upside possibility is exports growth. The CEA was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: “Farm loan waiver will be deflationary exerting a drag on growth in short run… We are not changing the growth forecast, but we are saying that because of all these risks it is less likely that we will see outcomes towards the upper end of the forecast.”

Arvind Subramanian, the author of the Economic Survey 2 added, “There are very favourable medium term developments. The real challenge now is short term growth and how we need to respond to that. We need to bring to bare all the policy tools we have to revive short term growth.”

Commenting about the inflation rate of the nation, Subramanian said that for the last 10 months inflation figures has been better by about 150 basis points than the projected target. Assuring that inflation would be kept under check, Subramanian said, “End March inflation is going to be well within target and average inflation for year as a whole is going to be well below target. Average inflation for year will be closer to 3 per cent.”

Pointing out the advantages of the government’s demonetisation initiative last year, Subramanian said the cash usage in the nation has dipped. The CEA was quoted as saying, “Has cash come down in economy? We seem to have achieved a 20 per cent reduction in the equilibrium cash holding which means that the cash-GDP ratio has come down by about 1.6 percentage points and this was one of the objectives of DeMo. It is something quite substantial that has been achieved.”

Subramanian further speaking on demonetisation said that 5.4 lakh additional taxpayers have been added during post demonetisation. “It represents about 1 per cent of taxpayers. It led to increase in number of taxpayers. The reported taxable income has not gone up by as much because many of these new filers are reporting a taxable income around the threshold. So whether this increase in taxpayer will lead to increased taxes remains to be seen,” Subramanian said.

He also stated remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for crops was required and policies that prop up market prices above MSPs requires proper inspection.”In the policy mix we have to ask whether some forms of direct support could be part of policy mix. This farm stress has happened at the time of plenty,” he added.

