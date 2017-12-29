Arun Jaitley terms opposition comments on economy ‘exaggerated’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday dismissed as “exaggerated” the suggestion that India’s growth rate plummeted to an all-time low, saying that for the last three consecutive years, the country has remained the fastest growing economy in the world.
Jaitley’s remarks came after TMC MP Saugata Roy said the country’s growth rate plummeted to an all-time low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 and showed only a small rise in the second quarter.
“The honourable member’s phraseology, with utmost respect to him, is somewhat exaggerated. Our economy, for three years in a row, is the world’s fastest growing economy,” he said in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.
The minister said this year, even the IMF and the World Bank have said that by 0.1 per cent, India will be the second fastest growing economy.
“Therefore, to exaggerate that situation to say that we have hit the bottom and that it is a ‘rot’ that has set in is somewhat not correct,” he said.
When Roy clarified that he used the word “rut” not “rot”, Jaitley said “rut is worse than rot”.
“It is somewhat an exaggerated explanation or analysis as far as the economy is concerned. Let me tell you that in the first quarter, if one analyse the data in detail, the services sector rose by 8.7 per cent which was quite robust, which actually meant that people were making purchases,” he said.
The minister said there was no demonetisation effect visible as there was currency available with people in order to make the purchases.
“It is because the 1st July date for GST has been announced in advance, the destocking itself was taking place and manufacturing for that quarter had remained suspended which we have seen in the next quarter that it has suddenly picked up.
“The second quarter detail itself reflects that. All indications seem to suggest that in the coming quarters the curve is going to be on an upward swing,” he said.
Jaitley said as far as expenditure is concerned, in the second quarter, the manufacturing sector has touched seven per cent level.
“Therefore, when the manufacturing sector touches seven per cent level, to say that the government should go in for tax cuts and for larger fiscal deficits, which are measures the government takes in extreme situations, is not proper,” he said.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 29, 2017 at 8:28 pmSir, your old habit of going by the brief given by the client (NDA Govt) is before the Court of the people of India. The Others (Union of India) have given different (not opposing) briefs based on facts. So now justice will be done to those who promised 15 lakh in each account, reducing prices because crude oil was USD 35 till a few months ago, by 3 lakh employed against a promise of 2 crore jobs, demonetisation where unnecessarily that poor Jawan (for whom you have done nothing) khada hain bees ghante, and GST which has seen more changes in the past six months than there are days!. And there is that GSPC thing that even Arnab or Navika does not want toknow. BCI does not want MPs to practice in the Courts! Aap ka kya hoga, Ji. Jai HindReply
- Dec 29, 2017 at 7:57 pmDue date extended to file GSTR 1 for quaterly returns to 10 JanReply