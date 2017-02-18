Legally vetted draft of GST Compensation Law approved by GST Council: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley PTI Photo by Nand Kumar Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cleared the law for compensating states for loss of revenue from GST implementation with the next meeting scheduled for March 4 and 5. The Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday it is essential that enabling laws for GST are passed in second half of Budget Session to ensure its rollout from July 1. “Legally vetted draft of GST Compensation Law approved by GST Council; to be taken to Parliament in 2nd half of Budget Session next month. One major meeting of GST Council will be required to give approval to putting goods and services in different tax slabs,” said Jaitley.

The Council is also likely to approve C-GST, I-GST and S-GST laws at its next meeting on March 4-5, he added. The government is keen to roll out the new regime from July 1 but for that, it will have to get two laws – the Central GST (CGST) Act and Integrated GST (IGST) Act –approved by Parliament and each of the state legislatives have to pass the State GST (SGST) Act.

The model GST law provides a common draft of CGST Act, SGST Act. Besides, there is an IGST law and Compensation law. Officials said that the government is keen to pass benefit of lower taxes to consumers and so an anti-profiteering measure has been incorporated in the draft law. It provides for constituting an authority to examine whether input tax credits availed by any registered taxable person, or the reduction in the price on account of any reduction in the tax rate, have actually resulted in a commensurate reduction in the price of the said goods and/or services supplied by him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd