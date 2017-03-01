Third quarter was substantially impacted by demonetisation: Arun Jaitley on GDP

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP data was substantially impacted by demonetisation. The finance minister was reacting to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday which showed that the rate of economic growth in the three months ending December decelerated to 7 per cent even as sectoral data reflected minimal impact of demonetisation on account of a sharp rise in agricultural growth and a pickup in manufacturing sector growth.

In a statement to the media, Jaitley said, “Third quarter was substantially impacted by demonetisation, it admittedly had led to a squeeze of currency.”

He further said, “GDP number belies exaggerated claims by many that rural sector was in distress and agriculture growth at record high.”

Talking about the slowdown in economy, Jaitley said. “Remonetisation is up substantially, its combination with economic resilience has shown some signs of return of growth. Therefore I do expect that in the future quarters, this figure itself will grow further”, adding, “Both the government and private sector investors in the UK are extremely buoyant as far as India is concerned.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the economy clocked a faster-than-expected growth of 7 per cent in fiscal third quarter, notwithstanding the demonetisation of high-value banknotes in November and the resultant impact on output and well as consumption. In its data, the CSO on Tuesday said the rate of economic growth in the three months ending December slowed marginally from the 7.4 per cent in the preceding quarter. The statistics office stuck to its last month’s projection that the economy will grow at 7.1 per cent in the year to March, in line with the advance estimate of GDP growth released in January. GDP growth was pegged at 7.9 per cent in the previous financial year.

