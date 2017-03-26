Arun Jaitley discusses GST, other economic issues with Sudhir Mungantiwar

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File)

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley discussed issues related to GST and other economic matters with Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, representatives of industries and bankers.

In the meeting, representatives of sectors such as shipping and ports, gems and jewellery, petroleum, agriculture and fertilisers and entertainment gave their representations on GST (goods and services tax) to Jaitley.

“Besides GST, issues related to onion exports, farmer suicides and development of agriculture sector in the state were discussed,” Mungantiwar told reporters after the meeting. A request was made to Jaitley to consider reduction in the high interest rate at which loans were sanctioned to the state by the Centre in the past, he said.

“The interest rates were very high 10 years back when loans were given to the state by the Centre. We have made a request to review those rates and align them with the current levels,” Mungantiwar added.

Jaitley gave an assurance that the Centre would look into all issues concerning the state and address them, Mungantiwar said.

The meeting was also attended by State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya and ICICI Bank head Chanda Kochhar, among others.

Last week, Jaitley had said he was hopeful of the GST rollout from July 1. He had said the new regime will create one of the world’s biggest single markets, make commodities cheaper and tax evasion difficult in the country.

