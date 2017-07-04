Articles that have become cheaper after GST

Find out the GST rate of articles that have become cheaper Find out the GST rate of articles that have become cheaper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, launched the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 for 1.2 billion Indians. The ‘historic’ unified tax reform replaced nearly a dozen central and state taxes. In a special midnight session held in Parliament’s Central Hall, PM Modi had said, “GST is a good and simple tax regime that will eliminate the compounding effects of multi-layered tax system.”

See how GST has affected everyday products, from wheat to toothpaste.

