Articles that have become cheaper after GST

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2017 12:39 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, launched the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 for 1.2 billion Indians. The ‘historic’ unified tax reform replaced nearly a dozen central and state taxes. In a special midnight session held in Parliament’s Central Hall, PM Modi had said, “GST is a good and simple tax regime that will eliminate the compounding effects of multi-layered tax system.”
See how GST has affected everyday products, from wheat to toothpaste.
Also read: Behind the GST scenes, a team of 10, countless questions. Click here.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd