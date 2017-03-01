April-January FY 17: Fiscal deficit goes past full-year target

Despite some curbs imposed on expenditure, the Centre’s fiscal deficit in the first 10 months of the current fiscal was at Rs 5.64 lakh crore or 105.6 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 5.34 lakh crore. However, the government is confident of meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP as the last two months will see increase in tax/disinvestment/dividend revenue and control on spending. In the same period last year, the deficit was 99.5 per cent of the corresponding annual target.

In April-January this fiscal, the Centre’s capex (Plan and non-Plan) has declined nearly 3 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore as against Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the year-ago period. However, Plan capex, seen critical to ignite economic activity, rose 4 per cent during the period while non-Plan capex fell by 11 per cent. The improvement in Plan capex, which was lagging behind until December, indicated the government’s effort to ramp up productive spending to partly offset the adverse impact of demonetisation on economic activity.

The April-January net tax collection was Rs 8.16 lakh crore, which was 75 per cent of the revised estimate (RE) for the full year; in the corresponding period a year ago, it stood at Rs 6.79 lakh crore or 71.65 per cent of that year’s target. The strong performance in tax revenue was mainly due to central excise and improvement in personal advance tax payment post-demonetisation.

However, overall revenue receipts during the first 10 months of FY17 were Rs 10.53 lakh crore, or 71.2 per cent of the full-year target; in the same period last year, revenue receipts were 72.3 per cent of the target. Due to weak dividend receipts from PSUs, non-tax revenue receipts were lagging behind with collections at Rs 1.93 lakh crore or 57.6 per cent of the FY17 target.