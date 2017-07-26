Anti-profiteering: Only mass-impact cases to be probed, says Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (File) Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (File)

The anti-profiteering authority proposed under the new goods and services tax (GST) regime will investigate only those cases that have mass impact and not small cases of alleged undue profits, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Tuesday.

Once constituted by the GST Council, the national anti-profiteering authority will be responsible for applying anti-profiteering measures in cases where a reduction in tax incidence or the benefit of input tax credit has not been passed on to customers by way of a commensurate reduction in prices.

The authority, to be headed by a secretary-level officer and assisted by four technical members, will lapse after two years. “The authority will take up cases of mass importance. It will not look into small cases, but no monetary threshold has been fixed for cases to be picked up for scrutiny…” Adhia said.

The finance ministry said the GST Council has formed a selection committee under cabinet secretary PK Sinha to identify and recommend eligible persons for appointment as the chairman and members of national anti-profiteering authority.

Complaints related to profiteering will be routed through a three-tier structure consisting of a standing committee at the GST Council level and a screening committee in each state. Any application seeking to revoke anti-profiteering measures will be examined by the central standing committee, but in case the business concerned is located in only one state, it will be taken up by screening committee in that state.

Additionally, the standing committee is empowered to refer cases requiring detailed enquiry to the director general of safeguards in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), who will give his recommendation for consideration of the authority.

If the authority confirms the necessity of applying anti-profiteering measures, it has the power to order the business concerned to reduce its prices or return the undue benefit availed along with interest to the recipient of the goods or service. If the undue benefit cannot be passed on to the recipient, it can be ordered to be deposited in the consumer welfare fund within a stipulated time.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App