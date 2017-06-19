Government brings in Amitabh Bachchan to promote GST

In a bid to promote GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs has chosen Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. In a bid to promote GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs has chosen Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

The government has chosen Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the face of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be implemented from July 1. In a bid to promote the sweeping tax reform, the Central Board of Excise and Customs has decided to make the actor its brand ambassador. A video featuring the star has been shared on Twitter by the finance ministry and has started doing the rounds on social media already. “GST – An initiative to create a unified national market,” the finance ministry said in a tweet, attaching the video.

In the video, Bachchan has termed GST as a unifying force akin to the three colours of the national flag. He says:”GST is an initiative to create ‘one nation, one tax, one market “. The superstar has been a popular face in promoting various schemes and policies of the government which have a direct impact on the lives of the common man. Some of his latest ad campaigns include the Swachh Bharat mission where he discourages people to defecate in the open.

GST – An initiative to create a unified national market. #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket pic.twitter.com/Cti76a8KUF — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 19, 2017

The actor has been made the brand ambassador as the rollout of the biggest tax overhaul since independence reached its final phase. Before Bachchan, ace shuttler PV Sindhu was the ambassador for GST. The unified tax, which is being dubbed as the most significant economic reform under the Modi regime, will simplify a web of taxes, regulations and border levies by subsuming an array of central and state levies including excise duty, service tax and VAT. The tax reform is expected to boost the GDP growth rate by as much as 2 percentage points.

