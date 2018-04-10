Amid trade tension: Never expected a capitalist nation to challenge trade system, says Suresh Prabhu

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu.

In an apparent reference to America and its decision to initiate global trade war with tariff hikes, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said here on Monday that he could never expect that the country that swears by capitalism is now challenging the entire global trade system.

“Today, what we are seeing in the world is that everyone is questioning what was accepted as a normal thing. We could never expect that the country which swears by capitalism, by market economy, will resort to certain measures, which will challenge the entire global trade system itself. Therefore, we are seeing that in a way, a new normal is emerging,” Prabhu said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2018. The decision of the US to impose duties on certain steel and aluminium products besides increasing tariffs against Chinese goods has triggered a global trade war, with China retaliating with its own tariff hikes. Prabhu was addressing a session titled ‘Priority of India’s trade policy in the midst of Rising Protectionism’ at the CII event.

He added: “First time after several years…the people are questioning the so-called process of globalisation itself. What is meant by globalisation is virtually accepted in different forms. But everybody is interpreting globalisation now in its own manner. What is globalisation is what suits me at a particular time, and if it doesn’t, I would like to challenge it. And in that context, we need to strategise…and I would say that it is great opportunity for India.”

US goods exports to India were $25.7 billion in 2017, a rise of 18.7 per cent as compared to 2016. The corresponding US imports from India were $48.6 billion, up 5.6 per cent. The trade deficit between India and the US dropped by almost six per cent in 2017 as compared to the previous year, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a report last week. Prabhu also said: “The so-called settled system is being questioned, and therefore, in that context, we must be ready, to not only face the challenge, but also convert that into an opportunity.”

Assistant USTR Mark Linscott is likely to discuss various issues with the commerce ministry officials this week in New Delhi. “The US has taken certain measures. We are working in a measured manner. We are expecting the deputy USTR to visit here in few days. I don’t want to disclose everything. But we worked closely with (the US) administration, so that India’s interests are properly protected,” Prabhu said.

