Amid cash crunch at ATMs: I-T dept seizes Rs 4.13 crore in cash, 4.52 kg of gold jewellery in Karnataka

The income tax department has seized Rs 4.13 crore in cash and 4.52 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.32 crore in poll-bound Karnataka. Out of the total cash seized by the department, over 97 per cent is in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the DGIT Investigation, Karnataka and Goa, said in a statement.

The cash seizure comes at a time when other parts of the country are reeling under a cash crunch. “When the people are finding it difficult to withdraw the money from the banks/ATMs, seizure of these high denominations is raising eyebrows,” the statement said. These seizures have been made after the announcement of Karnataka elections on March 27, the tax department said. Among the cash seizures, the city of Bengaluru tops the list with Rs 2.47 crore, followed by Bellary with Rs 55 lakh.

“While there are reports of cash shortage in some parts of the country, cash seems to be flowing in poll bound Karnataka,” the statement said. The Investigation wing of Karnataka and Goa has stepped up its “surveillance and monitoring activities” as part of “enhanced alertness” in the wake of elections scheduled on the May 12, the statement said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had recently asked its investigation wings in the country to check instances of cash hoarding. Detailing one of the interceptions, the tax authorities said that a person carrying Rs 16.5 lakh was intercepted at one of the airports and he could not explain the source of the cash. Follow-up action was then taken in Mumbai and Rs 37 lakh cash was then s from premises in Mumbai, taking the total seizure of unaccounted cash to Rs 53.50 lakh in the case.

The investigation wing is maintaining a high level of alertness at airports and railway stations, the statement said.

In another case, a contractor in one of the districts was searched and it was found that “he had made payments to another person who in turn had withdrawn cash from the amount transferred”. “The cash withdrawn of Rs 55 lakh was seized and the contractor also admitted to concealment of Rs 16 crore,” it said.

In another case, household articles worth Rs 9.51 crore intended for distribution were found in a warehouse near Mysore. “After careful investigation, it has been established that this was meant for distribution.The concerned DEO (District Election Officer) has been alerted to ensure that these items are not actually distributed during the election process,” it said. The tax department has also seized cash of almost Rs 50 lakh from a private person.

The Income tax department has set up a 24×7 control room in Bengaluru to receive election related complaints from general public and other agencies of Karnataka. It has also formed strike teams with statutory powers in all districts to act upon any information received, it said. “The department is in to intelligence gathering at various places of public transport and its Air Intelligence Units are keeping close watch in all the airports in the state of Karnataka and also in the neighbouring state of Goa,” it said.

The investigation wing has also gathered details of all contract payments made in the January-March quarter of the Financial year ended March 31 and is making a comparison with previous years for identifying the abnormal cases. It is also co-relating all the bank transactions, cash withdrawal with the intelligence in its position, the statement said.

