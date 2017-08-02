All-Over India ‘750 projects awaiting environmental clearance’

(Source: Thinkstock) (Source: Thinkstock)

Despite the environment ministry taking various steps to speed up the proces of disposing the applications for clearances, a total of 741 projects across 29 states and Union territories in India are awaiting a go-ahead from the Centre, with most number of pending proposals being from Maharashtra at 194, followed by 95 in Gujarat, and 86 in Uttar Pradesh. This was detailed by Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In his reply, the minister also said that the Centre has taken a number of steps to speed up the clearance process. “The details of the steps being taken by the ministry to speed up the process of disposing the applications for environmental clearance inter alia include dedicated on-line portal/facility for effective monitoring, standardisation of terms of reference for preparation of EIA reports and the Environment Management Plan, exemption from public consultations to certain projects/activities, streamlining the procedure, etc.,” Vardhan said.

According to another answer given by Vardhan to a question in the Lok Sabha last month, 1,877 proposals for environmental clearance were received by the Centre between January 2014 and December 2016, of which 1,168 were given the nod. During this three-year period as well, the pecking order was largely the same. The highest number of proposals for clearance were received from and granted to Maharashtra. Of the 333 projects for which clearance was sought, Maharashtra received the nod for 208. From the 333 projects, Maharashtra sought clearance for 132 infrastructure and coastal regulation zone projects, and 79 for new construction projects and industrial estates.

Similarly, Gujarat, which ranked second in the list had sought clearance for 280 projects and got nod for 214 of them, while on the third rank, instead of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan sought clearance for 155 projects, and only 65 were cleared. The minister also said that the proposals for forest clearances under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, for diversion of forest lands, for non-forestry use are considered in the ministry, and were accorded in two stages. He said that the stage-I or in-principle approval, mandates conditions to be complied with for the issue of the subsequent stage-II or final approval, which is the prior approval of the central government.

The state or UT then issues an order for diversion of forest land on receipt of this prior approval of the central government, he said. “A total of 2,196 proposals have been accorded stage I or in principle approval by the central government during the period 2014-2017,” he said. He added: “At present a total of 357 cases are pending for prior approval of the central government under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 including in Rajasthan.”

At present a total of 357 cases are pending for prior approval of the Central government under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the minister told the Upper House. “The receipt and process of proposals for projects involving diversion of forest land are a dynamic process and the proposals are considered and granted prior approval based on the provision of requisite information and completeness of the proposals by the States/UTs and many a times proposals are found to be incomplete or lacking in information or the complete compliances of conditions laid down in the Stage I/ In principle approval are not received from the states/UTs which requires further correspondences,” Vardhan said in his reply.

