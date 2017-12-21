Advisory panel to PM discusses jobs, ways to better farm income

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), headed by Niti Aayog Member Bibek Debroy, discussed issues related to employment and growth in its third meeting on Tuesday, the government said in a statement after the meeting. “To continue the ongoing discussion on employment and growth, two presentations were made. Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand made a presentation on ‘Strategic options for enhancing agricultural productivity, income and pro-employment growth in Agriculture and Allied Sectors,” the statement said.

Ministry of Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha made a presentation on the ‘Mission Antyodaya for Poverty Free Panchayats’, it added. Besides, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the EAC-PM Kishore Desai gave a presentation on trade-related issues. The statement further said Rathin Roy and Surjit Bhalla, both part time members of the council, presented an update on the Economy Track Monitor.

In its first meeting in October, the EAC-PM had stressed the need to “accelerate economic growth and employment over the next six months” and identified 10 areas on which it will prepare reports and make recommendations to the government over the next few months. The constitution of the EAC-PM came in the backdrop of growing concerns over the pace of growth in the economy and the slow pace of job creation.

In the quarter April to June 2017, the GDP growth fell to 5.7 per cent from 7.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The real GDP growth for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2017-18 picked up to 6.3 percent. In 2014, the NDA government had disbanded the PMEAC which was earlier headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan.

