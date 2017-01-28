Addressing investor concerns: GAAR from April 1, CBDT clarifies on applicability

CBDT said that if at the time of sanctioning an arrangement the court has explicitly and adequately considered the tax implications, GAAR will not apply to such an arrangement. (Source: File) CBDT said that if at the time of sanctioning an arrangement the court has explicitly and adequately considered the tax implications, GAAR will not apply to such an arrangement. (Source: File)

In a bid to address investors’ concerns ahead of rollout of General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) from April 1, the tax department clarified that the rules won’t be invoked if a case of avoidance is sufficiently addressed by Limitation of Benefits (LoB) provisions in a tax treaty. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in its clarification on GAAR, said that the rules will not be invoked if the jurisdiction is finalised based on non-tax commercial considerations and if the main purpose of the arrangement is not to obtain tax benefit.

The CBDT said that the provisions shall be effective from assessment year 2018-19 and “shall not be invoked merely on the ground that the entity is located in a tax efficient jurisdiction”. Tax experts pointed to the lack of clarity regarding applicability of GAAR in case of tax treaties which do not have a LoB clause. “The revised tax treaties of the Netherlands and Cyprus do not have a LoB clause and these may not provide certainty to investors from GAAR application,” Amit Maheshwari, Partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates said.

Also, the clarification by CBDT has stated that if the jurisdiction of FPI is finalised based on non-tax commercial considerations, then GAAR won’t apply. Tax experts highlighted that this may not hold much ground as FPIs have tax commercial considerations. The clarification, however, provides a sense of relief to investors regarding convertible instruments, bonus issuances or split/consolidation of holdings as investments in these prior to April 1, 2017 will be grandfathered.

“One big welcome move is grandfathering of convertible instruments, shares issued on account of M&A such as split up and consolidation and issue of bonus shares with respect to the shares / instruments issued prior to April 1, 2017. This would improve the sentiment and a similar clarification should also be issued in the context of the Tax Treaties with Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus,” Abhishek Goenka, Partner, Tax & Regulatory Services, PwC said.

GAAR can be invoked through a two-stage process involving a nod at the level of principal commissioner of income tax and a panel headed by a high court judge. “The stakeholders have been assured that adequate procedural safeguards are in place to ensure that GAAR is invoked in a uniform, fair and rational manner,” CBDT said, adding that the government is committed to providing certainty and clarity in tax rules.

CBDT said that if at the time of sanctioning an arrangement the court has explicitly and adequately considered the tax implications, GAAR will not apply to such an arrangement. It would also not apply if an arrangement is held as permissible by the Authority for Advance Rulings.

“Further, it has been clarified that if an arrangement has been held to be permissible in one year by the PCIT/CIT/Approving Panel and the facts and circumstances remain the same, GAAR will not be invoked for that arrangement in a subsequent year,” CBDT said. It also clarified that levy of penalty under GAAR would depend on “facts and circumstances of the case and is not automatic”.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had in his Budget speech in 2015, deferred GAAR implementation by two years and also said that the investments made up to March 31, 2017 shall not be subjected to GAAR, which was to be applied on those claiming tax benefit of over Rs 3 crore. CBDT Friday clarified that Rs 3 crore limit of tax benefit calculation for each arrangement cannot be read with a single taxpayer as GAAR is with respect to an entire arrangement that has been entered into.