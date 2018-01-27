Additional resources likely for 115 ‘aspirational districts’

The finance ministry is expected to allocate additional budgetary resources in forthcoming Union Budget for 2017-18 to various nodal departments in charge. Representative Image The finance ministry is expected to allocate additional budgetary resources in forthcoming Union Budget for 2017-18 to various nodal departments in charge. Representative Image

To provide an impetus to the Centre’s initiative focusing on 115 backward districts termed as “aspirational districts”, the finance ministry is expected to allocate additional budgetary resources in forthcoming Union Budget for 2017-18 to various nodal departments in charge of improving various indicators such as health and nutrition, education, financial literacy and skill development, etc in these districts.

The 115 districts, which include 35 in the left-wing extremism affected regions, are being monitored by ministers of the Central government belonging to the state where the respective districts are located, a senior official said. He added that at a recent meeting between one of the ministers responsible for this project and senior representatives of health ministry, human resource development ministry and Niti Aayog, the issue pertaining to insufficient budgetary resources for the backward districts was raised.

“During the meeting on Tuesday, a joint-secretary of the health ministry said that they would seek an increase in budgetary allocation by 30 per cent for the 115 districts, in order to improve the metrics pertaining to health and nutrition,” the official cited above said.

The initiative to improve the said indicators in these districts was announced last year, and Prabhari officers have been appointed, who are Centre and state government officers of the level of additional secretary or joint secretary for assisting district collectors of these 115 districts with the programme. According to another government source, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant met in November with Prabhari officers, asking them to visit the districts to take a stock of the situation and prepare action plans. The Centre’s think-tank Niti Aayog has said that it would come out with rankings of these districts according to the parameters by April this year.

The 115 districts have been divided among Ministry of Home Affairs with 32 districts, Niti Aayog with 25 districts, Ministry of Panchayati Raj with two districts, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with four districts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with six districts, Ministry of Human Resource Development with seven districts, Ministry of Women and Child Development with four districts, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology with 13 districts, Ministry of Social Justice with two districts, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with three districts each, and Ministry of Rural Development monitoring six districts.

'30% increase likely'

* “During the meeting on Tuesday, a joint-secretary of the health ministry said that they would seek an increase in budgetary allocation by 30 per cent for the 115 districts, in order to improve the metrics pertaining to health and nutrition,” a senior official said.

* The initiative to improve the said indicators in these districts was announced last year, and Prabhari officers have been appointed, who are Centre and state government officers of the level of additional secretary or joint secretary for assisting district collectors of these 115 districts.

