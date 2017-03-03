Aadhaar must for settlement of pension claims

The UIDAI system is completely ignorant of the usage of Aadhaar for seeding and for the Aadhaar Payments Bridge. The UIDAI system is completely ignorant of the usage of Aadhaar for seeding and for the Aadhaar Payments Bridge.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified that obtaining of Aadhaar is mandatory for the time being only for final settlement of pension and not in withdrawal cases. The requirement of submitting Aadhaar is not insisted for the time being only in withdrawal benefit cases under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, but furnishing of Aadhaar is still mandatory for final settlement of pension and scheme certificate cases.

The EPFO had extended the date of submission of Aadhaar number authentication by the members of Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 up to March 31, 2017. “It is reiterated that the requirement of submitting Aadhaar is not insisted for the time being only in withdrawal benefit (10 C) cases under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.

Furnishing of Aadhaar is still mandatory for final settlement of pension (10 D) and scheme certificate cases,” according to a EPFO circular issued on Tuesday.