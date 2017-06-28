7th Pay Commission: Siachen allowances set to increase more than two-fold

7th Pay Commission: Soldiers deployed in the Siachen region. (File Photo) 7th Pay Commission: Soldiers deployed in the Siachen region. (File Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, which will benefit nearly 47 lakh employees. The revised rates, which will be implemented from July 1, is expected to impose an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer. One of the revisions made by the government concerns soldiers and officers posted in Siachen. The government, after recognising the extreme nature of risk and hardship faced by those deployed in the region, has increased wages to more than twice the existing pay structure.

The Siachen Allowance has been increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 30,000 a month for Jawans & JCOs (Level 8 and below). For Officers (Level 9 and above), the rates have been revised from Rs 21,000 to Rs 42,500 a month.

The Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday is based on recommendations of the Committee of Allowances, headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa. The Cabinet made 34 modifications before passing it.

Apart from the Siachen allowances, house rent allowance, dress allowance and tough location allowance have also been increased. The Cabinet, however, rejected recommendations of 12 of the 53 allowances including Ration Money Allowance, Technical Allowance, Cycle Allowance, Launch Campaign Allowance and Space Technology Allowance.

