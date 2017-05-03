Black money worth $ 770 billion entered India in 2005-2014: Report

Nearly US$ 165 billion in illicit money exited the country during 2005-14 (Source: ANI) Nearly US$ 165 billion in illicit money exited the country during 2005-14 (Source: ANI)

An estimated US$ 770 billion in black money entered India during 2005-2014, US-based think tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI) has said in its latest report. Nearly US$ 165 billion in illicit money exited the country during the same period, the global financial watchdog said. During 2014 alone, about US$ 101 billion black money entered the country while US$ 23 billion exited, the report added.

“Illicit financial flows (IFFs) from developing and emerging economies kept pace at nearly US$ one trillion in 2014,” it said.

Titled ‘Illicit Financial Flows to and from Developing Countries: 2005-2014’, the report is the first global study to place equal emphasis on illicit outflows and inflows. The report said total illicit financial outflow was three per cent (about US$ 165 billion) of India’s total trade of US$ 5500.744 billion between 2005-2014.

Governments should establish public registries of verified beneficial ownership information on all legal entities to check black money, it suggested. “All banks should know the true beneficial owner(s) of any account in their financial institution,” the report said.

