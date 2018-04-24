15th finance panel, May 7 meet: Southern states to discuss issues

The provisions in Fifteenth Finance Commission would pose a threat to the federal democratic system and cause huge loss to states, with just the southern states suffering a loss of Rs 80,000 crore, said Kerala finance minister Dr T M Thomas Issac on Monday.

Issac on Monday met Andhra Pradesh finance minister Y Ramakrishnudu in Vijayawada, venue for the second round of Finance Ministers’ conclave on the Finance Commission recommendations.

Issac said that the Centre is trying to grab powers of state governments through recommendations in the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

He said the May 7 conclave will discuss the issue extensively and take a decision. Ramakrishnudu will submit a memorandum to the central government after conclave.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App