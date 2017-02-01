Demonetisation in Venezuela was purely political: Ambassador

A bank customer shows a new bank note of 500 Bolivars outside a bank in Caracas, Venezuela. (File Photo) A bank customer shows a new bank note of 500 Bolivars outside a bank in Caracas, Venezuela. (File Photo)

Venezuelan Ambassador Augusto Montiel on Tuesday said that demonetisation in his country was a purely political decision and had nothing to do with economics. “We demonetised currency not because of economic reasons but due to economic war against Venezuela,” he said at an interaction here. “What has not been said in the international media is this: 80 per cent of the 100 Bolivar bills were out of Venezuela at the time the decision was taken to put demonetisation into effect. They were in Colombia and they have been smuggled out of the country by political mafia which wanted Venezuelan economy to fall.”

He said that the value of Bolivars went up 50 per cent in one week.

“Again inflation bubble was manufactured and burst in first week of demonetisation,” said Montiel, while emphasising that his country’s population is 100 per cent literate. Montiel claimed that Venezuela does not have any debt and added that demonetisation is a technique, resource that any country can use in one way or other for stability.

“There is international operation to deplete Venezuela of the 100 Bolivar notes. The situation in December continued, President Maduro said because the 80 per cent bills are outside in Colombia… and we are suffering and monetary attack that night on the border of Venenzuela and Colombia hundreds of lorries with Bolivian 100 notes were trying to get back in Venezuela. The decision to close the border was not reported either. Hundreds of lorries tried to come back but could not.”