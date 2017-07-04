Latest News
Demonetisation: Centre, RBI to tell SC in two weeks if ‘genuine’ individuals can still make deposits

The Supreme Court had asked the government and the RBI whether a window could be provided to people who couldn't deposit their old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

The Union government and the Reserve Bank of India will within two weeks inform the Supreme Court if genuine individuals who could not deposit their money during demonetisation can still be allowed to do so. The Supreme Court had asked the government and the RBI whether a window could be provided to people who couldn’t deposit their old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. More details are awaited.

