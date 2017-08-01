Delivery of 2,100 planes expected in 20 years: Boeing

One of the pitfalls to the forecast, Keskar warned, could be the country’s aviation infrastructure with airports such as the one in Mumbai already being ‘choked’. One of the pitfalls to the forecast, Keskar warned, could be the country’s aviation infrastructure with airports such as the one in Mumbai already being ‘choked’.

Buoyed with increasing number of passengers combined with a strong exchange rate, and high load factors, India is expected to take deliveries of 2,100 new aircraft worth $290 billion in the coming 20 years, the US-based plane maker Boeing said on Monday, terming it the “highest forecast” for the country. Furthermore, nearly 85 per cent of the new planes in India are likely to be single-aisle with low-cost carriers operating more than 60 per cent of all flights, as per Boeing’s Current Market Outlook. India’s share, Boeing said, will account for more than 5.1 per cent of the total global demand of 41,030 aircraft.

“The increasing number of passengers combined with a strong exchange rate, low fuel prices and high load factors bode well for India’s aviation market, especially the low-cost carriers,” said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice-president, Asia Pacific and India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. However, one of the pitfalls to the forecast, Keskar warned, could be the country’s aviation infrastructure with airports such as the one in Mumbai already being ‘choked’. This could be one of the factors why planes with more passenger capacity could grow from current 15 per cent to 25 per cent of the total aircraft, he said. Boeing also pointed out that it will revise its projection next year depending on how the government’s regional connectivity scheme takes off.

