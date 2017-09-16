Debabrata Mukherjee elected chief of Audit Bureau of Circulation

Debabrata Mukherjee, vice-president of Coca-Cola’s South West Asia region operations, has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Audit Bureau Of Circulations for 2017-18, while Hormusji N Cama of Bombay Samachar has been unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the Bureau, according to an ABC release.

Mukherjee has over 23 years of experience in the area of strategic planning, sales and marketing operations, the release said. He has headed the marketing function for Coca-Cola in India and South Korea.

