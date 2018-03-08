Daughter of TVS Motors chairman Lakshmi Venu weds Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni

Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni (left) and Dr Lakshmi Venu. Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni (left) and Dr Lakshmi Venu.

Dr Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan and TAFE Chairman Mallika Srinivasan, tied the knot on Thursday with tech entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni at a private function in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Lakshmi is also the granddaughter of TS Srinivasan (TVS) and A Sivasailam (The Amalagamations Group). The marriage was attended by only close friends and family.

Mahesh Gogineni is the great grandson of noted parliamentarian, president of the Swatantra Party, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, N G Ranga and the son of Suguna and Dr. Kamalendra Gogineni. A BITS Pilani and London School of Economics (LSE) graduate, Mahesh also has an MBA from Stanford. A tech entrepreneur by profession based in Bengaluru, Mahesh made a successful exit from his first startup, and is currently pursuing his second startup Gifskey.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu is the Managing Director of Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) and Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL). She holds a Doctorate from the University of Warwick and is a graduate in Economics from Yale University. She also spearheads Sundaram Clayton which has global auto majors such as Volvo, Cummins, Hyundai, Daimler and Paccar as its customers. She is credited with SCL’s foray into the USA with the setting up of a Greenfield factory in Charleston, South Carolina, USA to manufacture high pressure die-cast and gravity cast parts.

The couple’s marriage was celebrated in typical South Indian tradition with Lakshmi’s family hailing from Tamil Nadu and Mahesh’s family from Andhra Pradesh.

