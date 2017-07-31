Darjeeling Unrest: Marginal impact for Jayshree Tea, says D P Maheshwari

Jay Shree Tea (Source: Linkedin/Jay Shree Tea) Jay Shree Tea (Source: Linkedin/Jay Shree Tea)

B K Birla group company Jayshree Tea on Monday said the indefinite Darjeeling bandh will impact marginally to the tune of just three to four per cent of the company’s total tea business.

“Darjeeling contributes three to four per cent of the tea business, so our 96 per cent of tea is safe,” Jayshree Tea and Industries managing director D P Maheshwari told shareholders today at the AGM here.

Maheshwari said tea workers have lost 48 days of wages, which will amount to around Rs 13,000 for each workers, due to the stir in the hills. According to industry estimates there are some 55,000 permanent and 15,000 contract workers working in the tea gardens.

Officials said the company is not ruling out acquisition if proper opportunity comes. Jayshree Tea has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.68 crore for the financial year 2016-17.

