You’re inheritors, custodians of Trusts: Ratan Tata to staff

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran at the 178th birth anniversary of founder JN Tata in Jamshedpur on Friday. PTI Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran at the 178th birth anniversary of founder JN Tata in Jamshedpur on Friday. PTI

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata on Friday told the employees of the $103-billion Tata Group that they were the “inheritors and custodians of the (Tata) Trusts” and of its “belief in making a sustainable change” in the society.

In a letter to the employees of the group on the 178th birth anniversary of Tata Trusts Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, Tata thanked them for their hard work, zeal and integrity. “You bring your zeal, your vigour, your integrity and most importantly your hard work. It is because of you that we can derive and obtain the opportunity and the privilege to serve our community and through that, our nation,” he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Tata Trusts own 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the group. “This year (2017) also marks the completion of 125 years of Tata Trusts,” he said. “As one of the largest stakeholder communities for Trusts, you as Tata employees have played an important role in making the legacy come alive and we hope that you are proud of our group’s capacity of thinking beyond business,” Tata said.

Meanwhile, in Jamshedpur, introducing new Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata said the Tata Group is in the safe hands of Chandrasekaran, who would take it to a new level of progress and growth. He expressed confidence that Chandra (Chandrasekaran) will take the group as well as the city to a new level of progress and growth.